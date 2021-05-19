US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 37,197 United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BNO opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

