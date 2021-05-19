US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 37,197 United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BNO opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.