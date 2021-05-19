Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.