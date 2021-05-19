Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

BILI opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

