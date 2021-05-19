US Bancorp DE Sells 3,968 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of SIG opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

