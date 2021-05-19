Comerica Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,789 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

