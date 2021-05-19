Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,773 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

