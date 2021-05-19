Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.36.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE:TOY opened at C$43.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$47.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.