H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.16.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.63 and a 1-year high of C$15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.77.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,200. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last 90 days.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

