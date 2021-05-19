Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.16.

Shares of RY opened at C$123.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.31.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

