Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.85.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

