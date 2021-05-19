Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.