Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

