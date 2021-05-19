John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $324,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,508.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLAY stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,967,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

