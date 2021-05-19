John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $324,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,508.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLAY stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
