Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells C$420,002.00 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Shares of AIF opened at C$57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 target price (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

