William A. Hagstrom Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

