Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $70.44

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.44, but opened at $84.00. Discovery shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

