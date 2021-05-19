Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

