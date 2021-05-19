Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

