Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 800 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

