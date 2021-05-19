Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

