Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

