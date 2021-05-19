$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.