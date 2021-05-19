Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 43,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. Calix has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

