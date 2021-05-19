Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.69

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 2744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.
Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
