Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.69

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 2744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kearny Financial by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

