Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.02

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.02 and last traded at $128.81, with a volume of 1705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.99.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

