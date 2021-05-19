Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.