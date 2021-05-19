Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.42.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.