EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.72.

EOG opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

