F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSTX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

