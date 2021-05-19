Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 6,669 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $557,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,764. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

