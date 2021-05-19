State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,588 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,869 shares of company stock worth $2,029,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

