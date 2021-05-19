State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,297 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after buying an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,395. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

