Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 89.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVAX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novavax by 312.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Novavax by 1,049.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,130,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

