State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,445 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $913,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,783 shares of company stock valued at $30,359,470 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

