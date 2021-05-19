State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,077 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.27% of Natus Medical worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Natus Medical by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.73 million, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.