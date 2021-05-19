State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,463 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GATX by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,664 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

