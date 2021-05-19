Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

