Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

