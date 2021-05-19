Comerica Bank Sells 2,034 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

