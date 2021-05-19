Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

