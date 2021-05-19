Comerica Bank Has $2.29 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Umpqua by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

