1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.12 ($33.08).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €26.36 ($31.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.23. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a twelve month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.