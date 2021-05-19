Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.93 ($79.92).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.66 ($73.72) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.91. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.