Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €58.05 ($68.29) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.50.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

