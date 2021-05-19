Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €58.05 ($68.29) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.50.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

