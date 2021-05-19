Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.17% of Allegheny Technologies worth $110,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

