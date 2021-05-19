Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $108,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.