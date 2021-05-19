Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $111,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Comerica by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

