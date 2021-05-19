Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Omnicom Group worth $103,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

