Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

