State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,769 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after buying an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Glaukos by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after buying an additional 479,628 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Glaukos by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after buying an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,818,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,059,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

